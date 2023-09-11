If you have admittedly rather deep pockets, you could own one of the rich blue chairs sat on by exceptionally important bums during the Coronation earlier this year.

The auction of six pairs of Coronation Chairs will raise funds for four charities chosen by Their Majesties; Emmaus UK, SafeLives, The Prince’s Trust and The Prince’s Foundation.

Designed and Created by the Rugby-based cabinetmaker N.E.J. Stevenson, in collaboration with The Snowdon School of Furniture, one hundred Coronation Chairs were made using sustainably sourced British oak, and six young graduates from The Snowdon School of Furniture also helped with making many of the frames. The upholstery of the 100 chairs was completed by the Royal Household Upholstery team in their workshops at Frogmore.

The Coronation Chairs being sold are ones that were sat on by members of the Royal Family and dignitaries inside Westminster Abbey. So very important bums indeed.

The idea of dedicated chairs being made for Coronations follows the long-held tradition of seats designed for each ceremony throughout the 20th century. Following the late Queen’s coronation, attendees were allowed to buy the chair they sat on, and occasionally they crop up for sale in auctions as well.

These chairs however have an auction estimate of £2,000 to £4,000 per pair and will go on sale at Christie’s from 13th October 2023 from here.

Once the royal chairs have been sold, there will be a second sale of chairs sat on by less royal bums also for charity.

It’s not the only thing from the Coronation itself that has benefited charities, as the bright yellow carpet was cut into pieces and donated to charities earlier this year.