If you can get up very early on Saturday morning in June, there’s a chance to run or cycle along the length of Biggin Hill airport’s runway.

The plane won’t be there on the morning (c) Biggin Hill Airport

This is the airport’s annual Sunrise Challenge, where the open the airport early for the adventurous sorts, while also raising money for charity.

Tickets cost £22.01 per person and will get you either a 15km cycle or a 5km run along the runway on Saturday 22nd June 2024.  The ticket cost includes your run or cycle, breakfast bap, tea/coffee and a medal.

You can book tickets here.

All proceeds go to the airport’s chosen charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Check-in opens at 5:30am, for a 6:30am race start.

Getting to Biggin Hill is possible by public transport, but barely – as the R8 bus from Orpington gets close to the airport in time for the challenge, but realistically, you’ll probably have to drive or stay in a hotel nearby to get there for the 6:30am start.

But you rarely get to run or cycle along an airport runway, so it may be worth the early start.

3 comments
  1. lw745 says:
    3 January 2024 at 3:14 pm

    The Landing Hotel is a hotel right on the airport, a 4* delight!

    Reply
  2. Lisa says:
    3 January 2024 at 9:07 pm

    Is there a cut off time to complete this

    Reply
  3. Debbie says:
    3 January 2024 at 9:12 pm

    Is there a time limit to complete the 5k run in?

    Reply

