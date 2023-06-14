A charity fundraiser for the London Air Ambulance offers the chance to launch yourself off the top of a helipad mounted 17 floors up on top of the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

It’s a free hang aspect abseil – which means no body contact with the wall.

The abseil takes place in September, which will give you enough time to raise the minimum £300 that is needed to participate.

There’s a £40 registration fee, and to register and for more information, go here.

The abseils will take place between Thursday 14th to Sunday 17th September 2023 — if you’re in the area and wondering why people are being lowered from the roof by a rope.

No previous experience is required to take part. All participants will be provided with appropriate safety equipment and a full safety briefing, which will take place before you make the descent. All participants must be at least 18 years of age to take part in the abseil.