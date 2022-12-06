The Museum of the Home in East London has decorated its collection of display living rooms with the Christmas of centuries past.

Walk along the display and see how Christmas has changed from Tudor times to modern days. It’s a reminder to use that so many of our cherished traditions are often very new and that the past did things very differently, and that’s if they did them at all. It’s a long-running tradition at the museum to decorate the rooms for Christmas, but it’s done slightly differently now, with stories about the families who lived in the houses added to the displays.

Each of the rooms has a display board telling the story of the family that lives in the house. Now I am not totally sure, but I don’t recall that happening when this was the Geffrye Museum, and the detail in the stories are either based on historic letters in the archives, or are they invented?

Did the Cookesbury family play football on the ice at the Frost Fair? Did the Woodruffle children attend a fancy dress party on 5th Jan 1830? Did the Wilton family write in their diary about how their baby cried when the children were decorating the tree?

That’s accentuated by how some of the rooms have changed this year – such as the upmarket yuppie warehouse flat now being a housing association flat, which feels very odd, not to mention, luxurious for a housing association.

If these are real people and real stories from the archives, I’d have liked to see the heritage documents (or copies) on display as well, so that the stories have a strong and tangible connection to the past.

Otherwise, it’s a bit awkward.

The exhibition, Christmas Past is at the Museum of the Home until 8th January 2023, and is free to visit.