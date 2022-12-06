Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

The Museum of the Home in East London has decorated its collection of display living rooms with the Christmas of centuries past.

Walk along the display and see how Christmas has changed from Tudor times to modern days. It’s a reminder to use that so many of our cherished traditions are often very new and that the past did things very differently, and that’s if they did them at all. It’s a long-running tradition at the museum to decorate the rooms for Christmas, but it’s done slightly differently now, with stories about the families who lived in the houses added to the displays.

Midwinter in 1630

An afternoon at the Frost Fair in 1683

Sephardi Hanukkah in 1745

Boxing Day in 1790

Twelfth Night in 1830

Christmas in 1881

Christmas Eve in 1913

Christmas Day in 1937

Christmas in 1978

Nutkhut’s British Indian Sitting Room in 1987

Winter Solstice in 1992

Each of the rooms has a display board telling the story of the family that lives in the house. Now I am not totally sure, but I don’t recall that happening when this was the Geffrye Museum, and the detail in the stories are either based on historic letters in the archives, or are they invented?

Did the Cookesbury family play football on the ice at the Frost Fair? Did the Woodruffle children attend a fancy dress party on 5th Jan 1830? Did the Wilton family write in their diary about how their baby cried when the children were decorating the tree?

That’s accentuated by how some of the rooms have changed this year – such as the upmarket yuppie warehouse flat now being a housing association flat, which feels very odd, not to mention, luxurious for a housing association.
If these are real people and real stories from the archives, I’d have liked to see the heritage documents (or copies) on display as well, so that the stories have a strong and tangible connection to the past.

Otherwise, it’s a bit awkward.

The exhibition, Christmas Past is at the Museum of the Home until 8th January 2023, and is free to visit.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions