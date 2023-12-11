Yesterday, London’s newest railway station opened, sitting next to a future housing development for thousands of people.
I’ve written more in-depth about the station and how it was built here, so here are twenty photos taken on the morning the station opened to show the final product.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Looks great.
Interesting that Brent Cross shopping centre is signposted. Is there a nicer route to walk there now, and cross the various busy dual carriageways, and will this be marketed (by the centre as well as railway) as a station to access it?
https://transformingbx.co.uk/new-footpath-opens/ says the answer is “yes”.
No, this is a footpath to Claremont Park and tilling Road. Not the shopping centre (which is opposite side of North circular to the retail park)
Although years ago this development is meant to connect up.