Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Based on the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film, the Prince of Egypt is one of the greatest stories ever told.

A mother’s love leads one woman to send her child into the unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses who would become Pharaoh. The tale of a brother exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery and lead them to the Promised Land.

There’s currently a range of savings on tickets for shows on Monday to Friday until 9th January, excluding 27th-30th December.

Typical offers includes £54 seats being offered for £25 and £90 seats offered for £45, and no booking fees on a number of other options. The offers vary depending on availability, so you might want to click a few dates on the booking website calendar to check.

Book by 10am on Monday 6th December from here.

The show is recommended for children 7+, and children under 5 will not be admitted.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre