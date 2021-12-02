Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

There’s something special about a ride in a carriage pulled by horses, and there are regular winter carriage rides through Bushy Park in Southwest London. The bracing air and smell of the horses aside, you’re also so much higher up than normal in a car or bike, and the views are that bit better.

Over the next few weeks, there will be regular carriage rides, and makes for a pleasant Christmas treat.

(c) Royal Parks

Tickets cost £16 (£15+£1), including mulled wine (or equivalent) and nibbles, and rides take place daily except on Christmas Day, between Saturday 18th Dec 2021 and 2nd Jan 2022.

You need to meet in the car park next to the Pheasantry Cafe, just off the main Chestnut Avenue that runs through the centre of the park.

Children under two years can ride on an adults lap for free, and the rides last around 25 minutes.

Tickets can be reserved here.

If arriving by public transport, the nearest railway station is Hampton Court or Teddington, the meeting point for the carriage rides is about halfway between them.

