Published by By Ian Mansfield London Public Art No Comments ↓

Each evening in November, the huge advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus are being replaced with a video art commission.

Baa’s House 11, a trompe-l’oeil commission will create the appearance of a three-dimensional space behind and beyond the screen and will show the artist, Hetain Patel’s grandmother looking out from the screen and surveying the people watching at street level.

Concept image by the artist – in an unrealistic daylight setting for a nighttime event

Hetain Patel is a British artist of Indian descent who frequently works with family members and has expressed the creative potential inherent in familial bonds and domestic settings. Patel’s work also embodies the spirit of Derek Jarman in the way it challenges perceptions, pushes creative practices forward and gives a voice to communities too often marginalised.

The artwork will be displayed each evening in November at 8:21pm for a short while. It was commissioned by CIRCA and presented in collaboration with The Film London Jarman Award.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Public Art