Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

The refurbishment of the tunnels and platforms on the Northern City Line to Moorgate has been completed.

As a result, Great Northern’s late evening and weekend services through the tunnels, which had been diverted to King’s Cross while the work was undertaken, are now running again.

The work programme completed last weekend had started a year ago when Moorgate station itself was spruced up with new tiling and better lighting. From last December the programme swept on through the tunnels and the three other stations on their route – Old Street, Essex Road and Highbury & Islington.

Over the past year, Network Rail has cleaned almost 17 kilometres of tunnels, renewed over 3.4 kilometres of 40-year-old track and replaced more than 1 km of the ballast, the stones which support the track.

Cleaning the tunnels (c) GTR

Essex Road’s platform walls have been treated to the same comprehensive retiling as Moorgate. GTR’s contractors stripped away about 40 tonnes of old tiles – over 4,000 sacks of rubble with the new white and blue ceramics. At Old Street and Highbury & Islington, damaged tiling has been removed or repaired, with walls resurfaced in readiness for future decoration.

At all four stations, Network Rail has replaced the old light fittings with new LED lighting, and GTR have given the stations an extensive deep-clean over the past three weekends.

Network Rail also plan to upgrade the signalling system in the tunnels over the next few years.

New lighting at Moorgate (c) GTR

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*