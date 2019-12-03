It’s 40 years since The Clash’s third album ‘London Calling’ was released, and an exhibition has pulled together a host of memorabilia for that iconic album.

Showcasing a collection of items from The Clash’s personal archive including draft lyrics, stage clothes, photos and films, the display is — on my visit — packed with fans.

As an exhibition, it’s one of those that’s a series of glass cases with “holy relics” for people to worship, and at its heard is the famous broken guitar, on a protective cushion.

It’s fair to say that if you’re a fan of music, or the group in particular, then the exhibition will be hugely exciting, showing off early drafts and sketches to explain the creative process at work.

The exhibition, The Clash: London Calling is at the Museum of London until Spring 2020 and is free to visit.