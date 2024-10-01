Tickets Alert: Visit the Fan Museum when it’s lit by candles

A small museum in Greenwich that you’ve probably never visited will be a bit more interesting to visit in December when candles illuminate it.

The Fan Museum, based in Greenwich, holds a collection of fans and fan leaves, including the Hélène Alexander Collection and further acquisitions since the museum opened to the public over twenty-five years ago. Although it’s a museum of hand-held fans, what you’re really looking at is art — the decorative patterns and paintings that adorn the fans.

To make visits more magical, between Saturday 14th and Thursday 19th December, the Fan Museum will open later than usual to welcome its visitors into the museum, illuminated almost entirely by candles and underscored by classical festive favourites.

During these four evenings, the Orangery tea room will also reopen its doors for visitors to enjoy a complimentary drink of mulled wine, cider or juice to fend off the crisp winter air.

The candlelit evenings will take place on the four days in December between 4:30pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 per person and need to be booked in advance from here.

The Fan Museum is about 10 minutes walk from Greenwich railway station for the DLR, Southeastern and some Thameslink services.