Spencer House, a rather grand house overlooking Green Park which offers regular tours of the building will also include tours of the garden from the end of this month.

Spencer House has recognised as one of the most ambitious aristocratic townhouses ever built in London and is the city’s only great eighteenth-century private palace to survive intact. Used as offices between the 1920s-80s, the interior was given a full restoration to its 1780s appearance.

The house tours are for eight of the staterooms and last around an hour.

From 30th April onwards, the tour guide will take you onto the terrace and provide an overview of the history of the garden as well as recent improvements to the space. You will then be free to explore the grounds at your leisure.

I went on a tour last year – a review of that is here.

Adult: £18.50

Concessions: £15.50

Art Fund members: £9.50 (bring your card with you on the day)

Historic Houses members: Free entry, no booking required. Proof of membership to Historic Houses will be required on arrival at Spencer House.

Tours for the house and garden can be booked from here.

Make sure you book from 30th April onwards to include the garden.

Note, photography inside the house is only allowed in a couple of rooms, but you’re free to take photos of the garden.

Getting to Spencer House

If coming from Green Park tube station, the easiest way to Spencer House is to leave by the exit leading into Green Park and walk down the path a bit until you spot an alleyway gap in the fence leading to a passage under the houses. Head down here, and at the other end, turn right, and Spencer House is in front of you at the end of the road.

Otherwise, head to St James’s Street, and you want to look for the side road, St James’s Place, and you’ll find Spencer House at the end of the road.