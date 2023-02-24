After a lengthy hiatus, the most civilised cycling event returns to London, as a few hundred exceptionally well-dressed cyclists decoratively perambulate around the city.

It’s a chance to get dressed up properly – plus fours and the like, absolutely no lycra or other such god-awful clothing allowed. A decadent picnic break in the park for lunch, and a party to finish.

If your idea of cycling involves Pimms instead of energy drinks, a hat instead of a cycling helmet, and smoking a pipe instead of wearing a pollution mask… then tickets to join in the Tweed Run go on sale on Friday 10th March at noon here.

Be warned, tickets tend to sell out VERY quickly.

As they say… less speed, more tweed!

The Tweed Run itself will take place on Saturday 29th April 2023.