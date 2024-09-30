Tickets Alert: See the Christmas lights by canal boat

London’s main streets are famous for that annual festival of lights that are the Christmas decorations, but the rest of London gets a decent look in as well, so how about seeing them by boat?

The Canal Museum will take one of its narrowboats out along the Regent’s Canal around King’s Cross this Christmas to showcase the lights that line the canal, on the boats, and the streets around it.

The Christmas lights tours take place on Tuesday 26th November and Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Boats depart from 4:30pm and every half-hour to 7:30pm.

The boat trip lasts about 20-25 minutes and takes you to St. Pancras Lock and back The museum will also be open to 8pm, so you can visit that before or after your boat trip.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, incluidng entry to the museum (usually £7.50) and need to be booked in advance from here.

The museum is about a 10 minute walk from King’s Cross station.