Tickets Alert: See the Christmas lights by canal boat
London’s main streets are famous for that annual festival of lights that are the Christmas decorations, but the rest of London gets a decent look in as well, so how about seeing them by boat?
The Canal Museum will take one of its narrowboats out along the Regent’s Canal around King’s Cross this Christmas to showcase the lights that line the canal, on the boats, and the streets around it.
The Christmas lights tours take place on Tuesday 26th November and Tuesday 3rd December 2024.
Boats depart from 4:30pm and every half-hour to 7:30pm.
The boat trip lasts about 20-25 minutes and takes you to St. Pancras Lock and back The museum will also be open to 8pm, so you can visit that before or after your boat trip.
Tickets cost £12 for adults, incluidng entry to the museum (usually £7.50) and need to be booked in advance from here.
The museum is about a 10 minute walk from King’s Cross station.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you