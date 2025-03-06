The London Buzz – 6th March 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Greenwich Council’s parks department spent more than £1 million refurbishing changing rooms that have been used only three times in the past 11 months The Greenwich Wire

The site of a famous 1970s rock venue where David Bowie made one of his earliest appearances as Ziggy Stardust is at the centre of plans for a new housing development. BBC News

A major office block next to Harrods in Knightsbridge has been approved despite concerns workers could be able to peer into residents’ bedrooms. Standard

India condemned a security breach in London during its foreign minister’s visit, where a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of his car, and tore the Indian flag before being removed by police. Eastern Eye

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters sped to Fitzrovia before 8am this morning to tackle a blaze in a building in Tottenham Street near Goodge Street underground station. Fitzrovia News

Three people have been forced to jump from a first floor flat in Hither Green after an e-scooter caught fire. News Shopper

A man who walked into a police station in Ilford eating a takeaway before admitting he’d done ‘the worst thing’ has been jailed for murder. Romford Recorder

At least a thousand undelivered letters and packages have been discovered dumped in a bin in East London. Metro

Transport for London (TfL) is investigating how two young people were struck by buses in two separate incidents in Walthamstow on the same day (Tuesday 4th March). Waltham Forest Echo

Striking traffic wardens held a protest outside the Ealing Council budget meeting this Thursday as they prepare to take strike action. Acton W3

A Berkshire golf club and Knightsbridge house forfeited by a jailed banker’s wife have been put up for sale for a total of £19.5m. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack

And from ianVisits:

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

George Seferis: The Man, the Poet, the Diplomat – Free

Inside the Greek Ambassador’s official London residence is a room preserved for nearly 60 years in memory of the man who once worked there and is now open to the public.

Museum Late: Going Underground – £18.50

At this after-hours event, explore engineering and the London Underground.

Veterans, Families, Museums and Mementos – Free

Dr Ann-Marie Foster will discuss the relationships between museums, their objects and war.

