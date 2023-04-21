This summer, London Zoo will be open late on Friday evenings for adults only visits to the zoo.

The zoo will be open from 6pm every Friday in June and July, with a range of events in the evenings in addition to the general zoo exhibits, and street food stalls dotted around the zoo.

There will also be guided tours, live music, and animal-themed games during the evening.

Tickets are usually £21.50, but the June evenings are on offer for £18.50 if bought from here before 5th May 2023.

A limited number of twilight tickets are also available for upgrade, giving guests the opportunity to sleep within roaring distance of the lions at the ZSL London Zoo Lodges: nine colourful cabins nestled in the heart of the Zoo.