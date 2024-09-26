Tickets Alert: Climb the Caledonian Clock Tower
A tall clock tower that was once in the middle of a huge cattle market, but now stands alone in a park will resume tours next month.
The Caledonian Clock Tower underwent several years of restoration work and opened to the public to climb to the top in 2019, but funding for the free tours expired last year and the tower has been locked ever since.
This is a pity as the clock tower offers the perfect balance between a slightly challenging climb to the top and richly rewarded views across much of this part of London.
Now, the Islington Guides are going to start offering tours again, although this time, they’re charging for admission to cover costs of the history talk and climb to the top of the clock tower.
The tour will cover the history of London’s meat markets, and you will also be able to see the insides of the wonderful pendulum clock that is older than Big Ben.
There are currently two tours available, with more planned:
The clock tower is about a 10 minute walk from Caledonian Road tube station on the Piccadilly line or about 15 minutes from Caledonian Road & Barnsbury station on the London Overground.
The Islington Guides also run tours of the Canonbury Tower and the spire of Islington’s St Mary the Virgin church.
