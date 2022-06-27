Transport for London (TfL) is warning that tram services across South London are likely to be severely disrupted on Tuesday 28th June and Wednesday 29th June due to strike action.

The strikes are by tram drivers who are members of the ASLEF union and are in dispute over a pay settlement for the drivers. The union says that no pay offer had been made to the tram drivers before the strike ballot, and an offer made by the tram operator, FirstGroup since then is for a 3 per cent pay rise.

The tram drivers voted 99.2 per cent to strike, on a ballot turnout of 86 per cent.

If the strike goes ahead, buses in Croydon, Wimbledon, Beckenham and Addington will be busier than normal as customers seek alternative routes – including local bus services, which will be enhanced.

Trish Ashton, TfL Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, said: “We are disappointed that ASLEF have decided to take industrial action on the tram network and urge them to meet with Tram Operations Ltd, the operator, to try and resolve this matter and avoid disruption to our customers.”

Tram services are expected to run as normal during the evening of Monday 27th June and the morning of Thursday 30th June.

If the dispute is not settled, a second tram strike has been called for Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th July.