Willy Russell’s classic monologue Shirly Valentine opening next month has been extended to a 15-week run due to high interest, and the extra tickets are on sale from today.

Shirley Valentine is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband’s chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: ‘Gone! Gone to Greece.’

Tickets are now on sale with prices from £24, with more tickets in March than in February thanks to the extended run. Tickets are available from here.

Shirley Valentine is the celebrated one-woman play written by Willy Russell, winning him his third Olivier Award. Shirley Valentine is led by actress and singer Sheridan Smith, who become a household name through shows such as Gavin and Stacey and The Royle Family

The production will be directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story) and will be produced by David Pugh, Pugh said: “Back in 1986 I was lucky enough to see the first ever production of Shirley Valentine in Liverpool. I have begged Willy to one day let me produce a revival.”