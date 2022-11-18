The long-running stage musical version of the Disney film currently has a special offer on tickets in the run up to Christmas, and the early next year.

The magical world of Arendelle comes to life with all of your favourite characters and songs to tell a story of love, hope and discovery. Watch as the sisters who melted the hearts of people around the world cast their spell on the West End. The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’; when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table.

It’s playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in Covent Garden.

There’s a deal on tickets for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday evening performances before 15th December 2022 and also between 4th January and 9th February 2023.

The offer:

£35.40 seats are offered for £27.50 – saving £7.90

£59.40 seats are offered for £38.50 – saving £23.90

£95.40 seats are offered for £60.50 – saving £34.90

Book by 15th December 2022 from here.

Recommended for ages 6+ and under 4s will not be admitted. All persons 16 of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult.