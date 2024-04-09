A large swathe of land in west London that’s currently operated as a private golf course is to be opened up as a new public park. The Perivale Park Golf Course is a 9-hole course covering 21 hectares of open space built in 1900 but will soon be turned into a public space.

In a peak month, as a golf course, it can see as many as 600 people using it. However, that’s far fewer people than a popular public park of that size would expect to see on just a single summer weekend, so the golf course is an open space that’s quite restrictive in usage.

Following a consulation with local residents, Ealing Council has taken the decision to close the golf course and, after conversion works, open it as a new publicly accessible park that could ultimately form part of plans for a new regional park in the borough.

The consultation found that almost two-thirds of respondents (more than 62%) said they supported closing Perivale Park Golf Club to make it into a park, although, unsurprisingly, there was far less support for the closure from people living nearby, mainly from people opposed to the concept of a new regional park.

Equally unsurprisingly, there was more support for closing the golf course from younger people than from older people.

The golf course operator set up a petition to keep the site open, but candidly, they would have been able to attract more members if their website was a bit more appealing to visitors curious about playing golf. The fact that the larger Ealing Golf Course is about a 15-minute walk down the road probably didn’t help their argument about a lack of local golfing facilities.

Overlay on Google Satellite view

Perivale Golf Course will close in June 2024.

The closure of the golf course and converting it into a park is part of a wider scheme to create ten new parks and open spaces across the borough by 2026.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Home >> News >> London News