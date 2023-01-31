Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert, Museums No Comments ↓

More tickets have been released for the London Transport Museum’s tours of the private and disused parts of the London Underground.

Shepherd’s Bush station (c) LT Museum

Four in-person tours will be on offer in February and March, including tours of the original 19th century passageways and features at Shepherd’s Bush, the bomb-proof wartime corridors concealed at the now disused Down Street station on the Piccadilly line, Euston’s secret 1960s gallery of advertising posters; and the labyrinth of underground passages hidden deep beneath Clapham South built to shelter Londoners during the Second World War.

A brand-new virtual tour, ‘Hidden London: Discovering the Forgotten Underground,’ will also debut on 28th February as part of London Transport Museum’s celebrations to mark 160 years of the London Underground. Featuring exclusive documents from London Transport Museum’s archives, this new tour looks into previously unexplored locations on the network, offering a unique chance to discover how some stations came to be forgotten and sometimes repurposed in surprising manners as the needs of London changed.

The Hidden London tours now on sale:

  • Clapham South: Subterranean Shelter
  • Shepherd’s Bush: Suburbs to the City
  • Down Street: Churchill’s Secret Station
  • Euston: The Lost Tunnels

All the tours can be booked from here.

