Once a month, it’s possible to go on a guided tour of the City of London’s ancient and impressive Guildhall building.

The Guildhall Great Hall is England’s third largest civic hall, and was constructed in 1411, making it over 600 years old. Having survived both the Great Fire of London and the Blitz, it is the only secular stone structure dating from before 1666 still standing in the City.

It has been the setting for famous state trials, including that of Lady Jane Grey in 1553. The imposing medieval hall has stained glass windows and several monuments to national heroes including Admiral Lord Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Sir Winston Churchill.

Prior to the pandemic, the ancient Guildhall in the City of London was open to wander in for a look around, but although that’s no longer possible, the guided tours are the next best thing.

The tours take place monthly on the day of the Common Council meeting – and for 2023, the dates are:

27th April

25th May

22nd June

20th July

7th September

12th October

7th December

After the tour, you can go into the Common Council meeting and watch city democracy in action.

The tours cost £10 and need to be booked in advance from here.