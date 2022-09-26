Published by By Ian Mansfield London News No Comments ↓

Beware of giant tentacles creeping out of the upper floors of Leadenhall Market in the run up to Halloween as Hoxton Street Monster Supplies opens a temporary store in the Victorian market.

(c) Leadenhall Market

The Victorian market is familiar to Harry Potter film fans as the setting for Diagon Alley and the Leaky Cauldron’s entrance, so it is fitting that London’s (possibly the world’s) only purveyor of quality goods for monsters of every kind – from vampires to werewolves – will be in the market during October.

Ghoulish products on offer from Hoxton Street Monster Supplies, for budding witches and wizards of all ages, include Tins of Fear such as Night Sweats and Escalating Panic, Salts Made from Tears of Humans (even those shed while homeschooling) and Banshee Balls. And for those really wanting to up the gross factor, delightful items such as ‘Thickest Human Snot’, ‘Extracted Finger Nails’ and ‘Cubed Earwax’ await.

All profits from sales of ghoulish gifts go to the Ministry of Stories, a creative writing charity for children.

Hoxton Street Monster Supplies will be open from 5th October to 11th November, opening times Tues – Fri, 11am – 6pm.

As the days draw in, Leadenhall Market’s dark side will be revealed in walking tours on Wednesday evenings throughout October. Although Leadenhall Market itself dates back to 1321, there have been people living and working in this area since Roman times and the walks will explore some of their sinister history – with witchcraft, murder and death at almost every turn.

Tickets need to be booked in advance and cost £8.14 from here.

