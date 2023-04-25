As usual, this coming bank holiday will see a number of railway closures as Network Rail carries out engineering works along the lines. The main impact will be services from Euston station, although c2c services into Liverpool Street and some Thameslink services in South London will also be affected.
Nationally Network Rail is investing £73 million and carrying out a total of 610 railway upgrade projects over the early May bank holiday weekend.
The upgrades include:
- Work to 25,000-volt overhead lines which power trains at Euston and Kings Langley to make them more resilient during hot weather
- Track upgrades at Harrow and Wealdstone
- Overhead line upgrades as part of a year-long power supply project at Bushey
- Work starting to remove of the old arrival and departure boards at Euston station
- Upgrades to track foundation stone at Willesden North and Watford South Junction
- Track renewal at Sunnyside between Berkhamstead and Tring and at Chadwell Farm
In the London area, the services affected will be:
Saturday 29th April
No London North Western Railway services between Euston and Tring
Trains that usually run to Crewe will start/terminate at Milton Keynes.
Trains that usually run from Euston to Birmingham will start/terminate at Northampton.
A reduced Avanti West Coast service will also operate to and from Euston.
London Overground
No service between Willesden Junction and Watford Junction, with a half hourly reduced service between Euston and Willesden Junction.
No services between Romford and Upminster.
London Underground
No service on the Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.
No service on the Central line between Marble Arch and Loughton/Hainault.
DLR
No service between Lewisham and Poplar/Westferry all weekend.
Sunday 30th April
Euston station will be closed – no services will run.
c2c services to and from Liverpool Street will be diverted to Fenchurch Street.
Thameslink’s Blackfriars to Sevenoaks services via Catford will be diverted to/from London Victoria, Wimbledon loop services will not run and Kentish Town to Rainham services will be extended to Luton.
London Overground
No services between Euston and Watford Junction.
No services between Woodgrange Park and Barking Riverside.
No services between Romford and Upminster.
No service in/out of Liverpool Street before 10:15am.
London Underground
No service on the Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.
No service on the Central line between Liverpool Street and Woodford / Newbury Park.
DLR
No service between Lewisham and Poplar/Westferry all weekend.
Monday 1st May
No planned engineering works on the mainline services in/out of London.
London Overground
No services between Woodgrange Park and Barking Riverside.
London Underground
No service on the Central line between Liverpool Street and Woodford / Newbury Park.
DLR
No service between Lewisham and Poplar/Westferry all weekend.
Leave a Reply