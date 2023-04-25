As usual, this coming bank holiday will see a number of railway closures as Network Rail carries out engineering works along the lines. The main impact will be services from Euston station, although c2c services into Liverpool Street and some Thameslink services in South London will also be affected.

Nationally Network Rail is investing £73 million and carrying out a total of 610 railway upgrade projects over the early May bank holiday weekend.

The upgrades include:

Work to 25,000-volt overhead lines which power trains at Euston and Kings Langley to make them more resilient during hot weather

Track upgrades at Harrow and Wealdstone

Overhead line upgrades as part of a year-long power supply project at Bushey

Work starting to remove of the old arrival and departure boards at Euston station

Upgrades to track foundation stone at Willesden North and Watford South Junction

Track renewal at Sunnyside between Berkhamstead and Tring and at Chadwell Farm

In the London area, the services affected will be:

Saturday 29th April

No London North Western Railway services between Euston and Tring

Trains that usually run to Crewe will start/terminate at Milton Keynes.

Trains that usually run from Euston to Birmingham will start/terminate at Northampton.

A reduced Avanti West Coast service will also operate to and from Euston.

London Overground

No service between Willesden Junction and Watford Junction, with a half hourly reduced service between Euston and Willesden Junction.

No services between Romford and Upminster.

London Underground

No service on the Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

No service on the Central line between Marble Arch and Loughton/Hainault.

DLR

No service between Lewisham and Poplar/Westferry all weekend.

Sunday 30th April

Euston station will be closed – no services will run.

c2c services to and from Liverpool Street will be diverted to Fenchurch Street.

Thameslink’s Blackfriars to Sevenoaks services via Catford will be diverted to/from London Victoria, Wimbledon loop services will not run and Kentish Town to Rainham services will be extended to Luton.

London Overground

No services between Euston and Watford Junction.

No services between Woodgrange Park and Barking Riverside.

No services between Romford and Upminster.

No service in/out of Liverpool Street before 10:15am.

London Underground

No service on the Bakerloo line between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.

No service on the Central line between Liverpool Street and Woodford / Newbury Park.

DLR

No service between Lewisham and Poplar/Westferry all weekend.

Monday 1st May

No planned engineering works on the mainline services in/out of London.

London Overground

No services between Woodgrange Park and Barking Riverside.

London Underground

No service on the Central line between Liverpool Street and Woodford / Newbury Park.

DLR

No service between Lewisham and Poplar/Westferry all weekend.