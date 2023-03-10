A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Barnet Council has announced plans to tackle long-running parking problems blighting residential streets near Burnt Oak Station. Times Series

Elizabeth line

Less than a year after it opened, another attempt is being proposed to extend the Elizabeth line, this time via a 30-mile loop through parts of Essex and Kent. ianVisits

The London taxi trade continues ‘strong recovery’ at Heathrow Airport despite Elizabeth line opening Taxi Point

The Elizabeth line in east London was closed on all weekends last month – leaving some furious. Romford Recorder

Mainline / Overground

Police have been spotted at Romford station carrying out a drugs operation. Romford Recorder

Industry giant Andrew McNaughton has admitted that sitting down to sketch out the route of High Speed 2 was a “scary” experience. NCE (£)

Network Rail starts hunt for £1.7bn minor works firms Construction Enquirer

Network Rail has pledged to install tactile paving on all station platforms by 2025 after a campaigner lobbied for them following death of their blind partner in Eden Park. Local London

HS2’s two tunnel boring machines heading northwards out of London have now reached Amersham, passing 5 and a half miles of their 10 mile drive under the Chilterns. ianVisits

RMT suspend Network Rail train strike after new offer Left Foot Forward

HS2: Parts of rail project to be delayed for two years Sky News

Commuters are facing “ridiculous queues” at c2c stations due to smart card issues. Echo News

A report on a shadow minister committing a Labour government to build the full HS2 high speed rail network, including the Leeds leg. Planning (£)

DLR

DLR starts upgrade of its Beckton Depot ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A drunken Tube passenger who tried to throw a woman going to the Notting Hill Carnival under a train has been found guilty of attempted murder. LBC

Hackney Central: Two boys, aged 16, arrested after man shot on Overground platform Standard

425 homes next to Cheshunt Overground station approved Herts Live

As part of the inaugural Decarbonising Transport Week, Hitachi Rail’s Jim Brewin explains how battery trains can help achieve the UK’s net zero and levelling up objectives. Politics Live

With only a year of the current funding deal with national government to run, difficult negotiations about the future have already begun On London

Tax breaks on bus and train season tickets could save commuters more than £1,000 a year, according to a think-tank. Daily Mail

And finally: A special needs school has lodged plans to install a freestanding train carriage on its campus as a canteen. Kent Online

The image above is from March 2012: Photos from inside the Crossrail Station at Canary Wharf