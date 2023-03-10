A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Barnet Council has announced plans to tackle long-running parking problems blighting residential streets near Burnt Oak Station. Times Series
Elizabeth line
Less than a year after it opened, another attempt is being proposed to extend the Elizabeth line, this time via a 30-mile loop through parts of Essex and Kent. ianVisits
The London taxi trade continues ‘strong recovery’ at Heathrow Airport despite Elizabeth line opening Taxi Point
The Elizabeth line in east London was closed on all weekends last month – leaving some furious. Romford Recorder
Mainline / Overground
Police have been spotted at Romford station carrying out a drugs operation. Romford Recorder
Industry giant Andrew McNaughton has admitted that sitting down to sketch out the route of High Speed 2 was a “scary” experience. NCE (£)
Network Rail starts hunt for £1.7bn minor works firms Construction Enquirer
Network Rail has pledged to install tactile paving on all station platforms by 2025 after a campaigner lobbied for them following death of their blind partner in Eden Park. Local London
HS2’s two tunnel boring machines heading northwards out of London have now reached Amersham, passing 5 and a half miles of their 10 mile drive under the Chilterns. ianVisits
RMT suspend Network Rail train strike after new offer Left Foot Forward
HS2: Parts of rail project to be delayed for two years Sky News
Commuters are facing “ridiculous queues” at c2c stations due to smart card issues. Echo News
A report on a shadow minister committing a Labour government to build the full HS2 high speed rail network, including the Leeds leg. Planning (£)
DLR
DLR starts upgrade of its Beckton Depot ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A drunken Tube passenger who tried to throw a woman going to the Notting Hill Carnival under a train has been found guilty of attempted murder. LBC
Hackney Central: Two boys, aged 16, arrested after man shot on Overground platform Standard
425 homes next to Cheshunt Overground station approved Herts Live
As part of the inaugural Decarbonising Transport Week, Hitachi Rail’s Jim Brewin explains how battery trains can help achieve the UK’s net zero and levelling up objectives. Politics Live
With only a year of the current funding deal with national government to run, difficult negotiations about the future have already begun On London
Tax breaks on bus and train season tickets could save commuters more than £1,000 a year, according to a think-tank. Daily Mail
And finally: A special needs school has lodged plans to install a freestanding train carriage on its campus as a canteen. Kent Online
