The UK’s most beloved baking show Great British Bake Off (GBBO) has been adapted for the stage and reinvented into a delicious musical-comedy, opened at the Noel Coward Theatre for a limited run.

And there’s a discount saving on tickets at the moment.

Tickets start from £18, and the discount offer is valid for all Mon to Fri performances along with Saturday evenings until 8th April 2023, when booked by 4th April from here.

The nation’s iconic and beloved baking show has been remastered for the stage. Watch as eight amateur bakers, incredibly witty presenters and two legacy judges whip up a showstopping storm, glazed with a delightful original score.

Get ready to enter the tent as the competitors don their aprons and bring along their best recipes and stories in this warm musical comedy. Who will rise as Star Baker, and whose bakes will suffer a dreaded soggy bottom?

The West End transfer of The Great British Bake Off Musical is set to star John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) who will reprise his role as Phil Hollinghurst, the well respected blue-eyed, silver-haired judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) will also reprise his role as a presenter.

