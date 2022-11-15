Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

During the winter months, the Royal Observatory in Greenwich hosts a number of evenings where you can get up close and look through their telescopes.

The evenings, which take place on Friday and Saturdays, start with a live planetarium show, introducing you to the wonders of the night sky. Then, after sunset and weather permitting, Observatory astronomers will guide you across the night sky with both modern-day telescopes and their 130-year-old instrument: the Great Equatorial Telescope.

If the weather isn’t playing nice, you’ll still be able to have talks from their astronomers on the history of the Royal Observatory and ask everything you’ve ever wanted to know about astronomy.

Wear warm clothing as observatories are not heated, although hot drinks are included in the price.

The evening lasts around two hours and starts at either 5:30pm or 6:45pm

Adults: £24 | Student / Under 25: £21.60 | Children: £12

Tickets can be booked from here.

Do read the visiting instructions as the evenings take place after Greenwich Park closes for the night, so there’s a minibus collection point to meet at in the town centre.

DATES

November 2022

  • Fri 18
  • Sat 19

December 2022

  • Fri 2
  • Sat 3
  • Fri 16
  • Sat 17

January 2023

  • Fri 6
  • Sat 7
  • Fri 20
  • Sat 21

February 2023

  • Fri 3
  • Sat 4
  • Fri 17
  • Sat 18
