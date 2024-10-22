DfT investigates upgrades to mobile and Wi-Fi services for train passengers

Officials at the Department for Transport (DfT) are investigating how to improve mobile phone and Wi-Fi services for train passengers.

There was a lot of chatter last year about whether train companies should stop offering free Wi-Fi in trains at all as a cost-saving measure, but the difficulty is that mobile phone coverage is still too unreliable along railways to be a viable alternative.

This is an oddity in a way, as mobile phone coverage expansion when phones were new was often along travel corridors, such as motorways and railway lines, so that people could keep in touch while travelling. In the earlier times, that wasn’t so difficult with towers spread along the railways, but as digital phones replaced older analogue handsets, and with modern high-speed data requirements, the base stations now need to be much closer together, leaving coverage gaps in rural areas where the railways pass.

The Department for Transport is now looking at what can be done to improve matters.

In a written answer to James Naish MP, the Minister for Local Transport, Simon Lightwood, said that he had “asked my officials to explore the feasibility of a range of technology options to improve passenger connectivity on the rail network.”

He added “The Department is also measuring the strength of mobile signals along the rail network to fully understand where interventions are needed.”

The two issues are related, as most Wi-Fi services in trains rely on connecting to local mobile phone towers to provide their internet connections. So boosting mobile phone services would improve train Wi-Fi services.

So much so that future train services might need to offer Wi-Fi at all, because the phone signal is good enough as it is. Indeed, when it opens HS2 trains are being built without Wi-Fi, but with indoor phone signal boosters to ensure a strong phone signal throughout the journey.

In the long term, you should be able to use mobile data on a phone without first deciding which data provider to use.