As part of a January sale, Chiltern Railways has cut the price of 50,000 seats in half, meaning you could, for example, have a day trip to Oxford for just £5.40.

You have a limited time to get your hands on the cheapest Chiltern fares available, with the sale running until Monday 6th February subject to availability. The promotion may end sooner if the 50,000 allocation sells out.

The tickets are valid for travel up to Tuesday 14th March.

Takes some hunting to find the best prices, some examples I found with returns on the same day at the same sale price

  • London to Oxford – £2.70 each way
  • London to Birmingham – £3.20 each way
  • London to Lemington Spa – £3.20 each way
  • London to Stratford upon Avon – £8.50 each way

No railcards can be used in conjunction with the offer, and in the event of industrial action, some journeys may also be removed and subject to change. Advance tickets are only valid for the day and travel time shown, and can be purchased through the Chiltern Railways website from here.

There are a handful of dates excluded during this time due to engineering works and major events taking place at Wembley Stadium. Tickets to Bicester Village appears to be excluded from the sale — which is usual for Chiltern Railways offers.

Eleni Jordan, Commercial & Customer Strategy Director, said: “We want to welcome back customers, both loyal and new, to the Chiltern network this year with the great offer of 50,000 discounted fares. We are thrilled to be able to offer the communities we serve the chance to travel with us at such a low-cost.”

