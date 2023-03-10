Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Each year, loads of venues that are supported by funding from the National Lottery have a special offer week with free or discounted entry.

This year’s special week runs from Saturday 18th to Sunday 26th March 2023.

You need to have a National Lottery ticket to get the deal, either physical or digital, but it doesn’t have to be from that week — so long as you have a draw entry or scratchcard.

Organisations have the right to refuse entry in the event of venue/offer reaching capacity, as well as unforeseen circumstances. Some venues need tickets to be booked in advance, click on the links for details.

It’s a UK-wide week of events, and a selection of the top offers in the London area include:

Free entry

Rainham Hall (National Trust)

18th and 23-25 March

Florence Nightingale Museum

18th-19th and 22nd-26th March

Charles Dickens Museum

22nd-26th March

Banqueting House

26th March only

(note, apart from Open House Weekend, this is the only time the venue will open in 2023)

Ham House (National Trust)

18th-26th March

Osterley Park and House

18th-26th March

Hampton Court Palace Gardens

18th-26th March

(note, free entry to the gardens, and 25% off if you want to go into the palace)

Heath Robinson Museum

25th March only

Painshill

18th and 20th-26th March

Special Offers

HMS Belfast – 2 for 1 entry

18th-26th March

Philharmonia Orchestra – 50% off London concerts

23rd March only

British Museum 2 for 1 entry to the Persia exhibition

18th-26th March

RAF Museum – 2 for 1 offer on the flight simulator

18th-26th March

Turner House – half price entry

18th-19th and 22nd-24th March

World Rugby Museum – 2 for 1 entry

18th-19th, 21st-24th and 26th March

Brooklands Museum of Motoring – half price entry

19th-24th March

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert