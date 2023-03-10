Each year, loads of venues that are supported by funding from the National Lottery have a special offer week with free or discounted entry.

This year’s special week runs from Saturday 18th to Sunday 26th March 2023.

You need to have a National Lottery ticket to get the deal, either physical or digital, but it doesn’t have to be from that week — so long as you have a draw entry or scratchcard.

Organisations have the right to refuse entry in the event of venue/offer reaching capacity, as well as unforeseen circumstances. Some venues need tickets to be booked in advance, click on the links for details.

It’s a UK-wide week of events, and a selection of the top offers in the London area include:

Free entry

Rainham Hall (National Trust)

18th and 23-25 March

Florence Nightingale Museum

18th-19th and 22nd-26th March

Charles Dickens Museum

22nd-26th March

Banqueting House

26th March only

(note, apart from Open House Weekend, this is the only time the venue will open in 2023)

Ham House (National Trust)

18th-26th March

Osterley Park and House

18th-26th March

Hampton Court Palace Gardens

18th-26th March

(note, free entry to the gardens, and 25% off if you want to go into the palace)

Heath Robinson Museum

25th March only

Painshill

18th and 20th-26th March

Special Offers

HMS Belfast – 2 for 1 entry

18th-26th March

Philharmonia Orchestra – 50% off London concerts

23rd March only

British Museum 2 for 1 entry to the Persia exhibition

18th-26th March

RAF Museum – 2 for 1 offer on the flight simulator

18th-26th March

Turner House – half price entry

18th-19th and 22nd-24th March

World Rugby Museum – 2 for 1 entry

18th-19th, 21st-24th and 26th March

Brooklands Museum of Motoring – half price entry

19th-24th March