Each year, loads of venues that are supported by funding from the National Lottery have a special offer week with free or discounted entry.
This year’s special week runs from Saturday 18th to Sunday 26th March 2023.
You need to have a National Lottery ticket to get the deal, either physical or digital, but it doesn’t have to be from that week — so long as you have a draw entry or scratchcard.
Organisations have the right to refuse entry in the event of venue/offer reaching capacity, as well as unforeseen circumstances. Some venues need tickets to be booked in advance, click on the links for details.
It’s a UK-wide week of events, and a selection of the top offers in the London area include:
Free entry
18th and 23-25 March
18th-19th and 22nd-26th March
22nd-26th March
26th March only
(note, apart from Open House Weekend, this is the only time the venue will open in 2023)
18th-26th March
18th-26th March
18th-26th March
(note, free entry to the gardens, and 25% off if you want to go into the palace)
25th March only
18th and 20th-26th March
Special Offers
18th-26th March
Philharmonia Orchestra – 50% off London concerts
23rd March only
British Museum 2 for 1 entry to the Persia exhibition
18th-26th March
RAF Museum – 2 for 1 offer on the flight simulator
18th-26th March
Turner House – half price entry
18th-19th and 22nd-24th March
World Rugby Museum – 2 for 1 entry
18th-19th, 21st-24th and 26th March
Brooklands Museum of Motoring – half price entry
19th-24th March
