The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre has released tickets for performances until March 2024, and announced a new Phantom will take over from April.

The Phantom of the Opera currently stars Earl Carpenter as The Phantom alongside Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé.

From Monday 3rd April, Jon Robyns takes on the role of The Phantom. Jon Robyns is best known for playing the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q the musical and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Tickets for performances from the middle of April onwards are on sale for just £27 for Monday to Thursday evenings.

The show’s running time is 2 hours 30 minutes including the interval.