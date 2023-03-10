The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre has released tickets for performances until March 2024, and announced a new Phantom will take over from April.
The Phantom of the Opera currently stars Earl Carpenter as The Phantom alongside Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé.
From Monday 3rd April, Jon Robyns takes on the role of The Phantom. Jon Robyns is best known for playing the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q the musical and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Tickets for performances from the middle of April onwards are on sale for just £27 for Monday to Thursday evenings.
Tickets are on sale from here.
The show’s running time is 2 hours 30 minutes including the interval.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply