Next month, you can take an architect-led tour of Haringey’s Civic Centre, a Grade II-listed modern building designed in 1938 but thanks to WWII, wasn’t built until 1958.

The Civic Centre has been home to many of Haringey’s important historical moments. In 1985 Bernie Grant was elected leader, becoming the first-ever black leader of a local authority in Europe. It is also a favourite film and TV set location featuring in season 3 of the Crown, doubling up as The Middlesex Hospital and the Guardian offices.

The council moved out in 2020 to allow the building to be refurbished.

When complete, the building will have a new annexe, office spaces, and restored civic spaces, which will allow the return of its democratic activities.

Join Haringey Council, Hawkins Brown Architects and Montagu Evans Heritage and Planning Consultant specialists, for a guided tour and hear about its heritage, architecture and what’s next for the building.

The dates of the available tours are:

Thursday 6th June 5pm – 7pm

Friday 7th June 12pm – 2pm

Tickets are free and can be booked here.