A travelling photo exhibition of winning entries to the annual Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is making its way around London’s major rail stations.

Starting at London Bridge station, the photos show off a diverse range of compositions from country footpaths, to riverside retreats.

The exhibition includes the 2021 winner of the Network Rail supported ‘Lines in the Landscape’ category, which aims to find the photography that best captures the spirit of today’s railway as it relates to the landscape around it. Photographed by Malcolm Blenkey, the winning image is a shot of a steam engine travelling along the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Inverness-shire.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is now in its 14th year and is open to professionals and amateurs, showcasing images of landscapes and cityscapes from around the UK.

The exhibition will be at the following stations:

  • London Bridge 15th November – 9th January
  • London Liverpool Street 10th January – 23rd January
  • London Paddington 4th April – 17th April
  • London Waterloo 18th April – 1st May

