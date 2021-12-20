Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A second series of the Secrets of the London Underground show has been commissioned by UKTV to be shown on the Yesterday channel next year.

The series will reunite Siddy Holloway from London Transport Museum with rail historian Tim Dunn (The Architecture The Railways Built), to explore hitherto unseen areas of London’s Underground network.

London Transport Museum’s director Sam Mullins OBE said, “The first series of Secrets of the London Underground proved a huge hit for the Museum and we can’t wait to see Siddy and Tim back for a second series. They’ll be taking viewers behind the scenes to discover even more hidden sites and little-known stories from the rich history of the Tube and how it’s shaped the Capital.”

The first series of Secrets of the London Underground launched to a record-breaking 659,000 viewers, with the opening episode becoming Yesterday’s biggest ever launch of a new series, the channel’s highest-rated programme ever and the 2nd highest rating non-terrestrial programme of the day.

The second series will air on Yesterday in 2022 and will also be available to catch up on UKTV Play.

One comment
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    20 December 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Best thing on terrestrial TV this year! Always nice to be treated like an adult as a viewer and so lacking on the usually padding.

    Also, I’m been reading books about this stuff since I was a kid and I learnt lots of new things here!

    Reply

