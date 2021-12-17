A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube strike: Weekend disruption expected on London Underground as latest action announced Sky News
Mariah Carey is now doing announcements on the London Underground Indy100
Mainline / Overground
Liverpool Street station plans for a £1.5 billion redevelopment ianVisits
DLR
Thamesmead ‘desperately needs’ threatened DLR extension, MP says 853
Miscellaneous
London Fire Brigade backs TfL ban on “dangerous” e-scooters Fire Safety Matters
Regulator probes train ramp safety failings at rail operators across Britain Disability News
What’s the longest dead end on the tube network? Diamond Geezer
The opening of the Northern line extension to Battersea has caused a change to the list of Cross London Interchanges that are permitted for people using National Rail. ianVisits
London tube and UK railway use falls as work-from-home advice updated The Guardian
Man who performed sex acts and urinated on London Underground in OnlyFans videos is jailed Sky News
TfL funding crunch could cost London over £12 billion over next decade ianVisits
And finally: Cat jumps on tube seat after boarding Victoria Line Metro
