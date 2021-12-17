A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube strike: Weekend disruption expected on London Underground as latest action announced Sky News

Mariah Carey is now doing announcements on the London Underground Indy100

Mainline / Overground

Liverpool Street station plans for a £1.5 billion redevelopment ianVisits

DLR

Thamesmead ‘desperately needs’ threatened DLR extension, MP says 853

Miscellaneous

London Fire Brigade backs TfL ban on “dangerous” e-scooters Fire Safety Matters

Regulator probes train ramp safety failings at rail operators across Britain Disability News

What’s the longest dead end on the tube network? Diamond Geezer

The opening of the Northern line extension to Battersea has caused a change to the list of Cross London Interchanges that are permitted for people using National Rail. ianVisits

London tube and UK railway use falls as work-from-home advice updated The Guardian

Man who performed sex acts and urinated on London Underground in OnlyFans videos is jailed Sky News

TfL funding crunch could cost London over £12 billion over next decade ianVisits

And finally: Cat jumps on tube seat after boarding Victoria Line Metro

—

The image above is from Dec 2017: Photos from the construction of the Piccadilly line extension