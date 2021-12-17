Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.
Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.
Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well. Also, many venues need you to book a ticket in advance at the moment. Please check.
Quite a lot of museums are closed entirely still, or having a long Christmas break.
In light of the ever-changing situation with the lockdowns, check the venue’s websites before making a special trip – two museums changed their opening dates between when I compiled this list and published it.
|Museum
|Fri 24
|Sat 25
|Sun 26
|Mon 27
|Tue 28
|Wed 29
|Thu 30
|Fri 31
|Sat 1
|Sun 2
|Mon 3
|Alexander Fleming Laboratory Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Bank of England Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Battle of Britain Bunker
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Bethlem Museum of the Mind
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Bow Street Police Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|British Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brooklands Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Bruce Castle Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Brunel Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Canal Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Cartoon Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Charles Dickens Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Churchill War Rooms
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cutty Sark
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Dennis Severs’ House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Down House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Dr Who Museum and Shop
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|?
|✔
|❌
|Dulwich Picture Gallery
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Eltham Palace
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Fan Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|Fashion and Textile Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Foundling Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Freud Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Garden Museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Guildhall Art Gallery
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Hampton Court Palace
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Heath Robinson Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|HMS Belfast
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Hogarth’s House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Horniman Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Household Cavalry Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Imperial War Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|James J Fox cigar museum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Jewel Tower
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Kensington Palace
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Kenwood House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|London Mithraeum
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|London Museum of Water & Steam
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|London Transport Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Museum of London
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Museum of London Docklands
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Museum of the Home
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|National Gallery
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|National Maritime Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Natural History Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Novelty Automation
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Old Royal Naval College
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Osterley Park and House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Queen’s House
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Royal Academy of Arts
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|RAF Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|Royal Observatory
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Science Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Sir John Soane’s Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Somerset House
|✔
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Design Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|The Queen’s Gallery
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Tower Bridge
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Victoria and Albert Museum
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
|Wallace Collection
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wellington Arch
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Whitechapel Gallery
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|❌
* – Opening if volunteers available
? – Unable to confirm
