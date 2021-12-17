Published by By Ian Mansfield Museums No Comments ↓

Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well. Also, many venues need you to book a ticket in advance at the moment. Please check.

Quite a lot of museums are closed entirely still, or having a long Christmas break.

In light of the ever-changing situation with the lockdowns, check the venue’s websites before making a special trip – two museums changed their opening dates between when I compiled this list and published it.

Museum Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29 Thu 30 Fri 31 Sat 1 Sun 2 Mon 3
Alexander Fleming Laboratory Museum
Bank of England Museum
Battle of Britain Bunker
Bethlem Museum of the Mind
Bow Street Police Museum
British Museum
Brooklands Museum
Bruce Castle Museum
Brunel Museum
Canal Museum
Cartoon Museum
Charles Dickens Museum
Churchill War Rooms
Cutty Sark
Dennis Severs’ House
Down House
Dr Who Museum and Shop ?
Dulwich Picture Gallery
Museum Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29 Thu 30 Fri 31 Sat 1 Sun 2 Mon 3
Eltham Palace
Fan Museum
Fashion and Textile Museum
Foundling Museum
Freud Museum
Garden Museum
Guildhall Art Gallery
Hampton Court Palace
Heath Robinson Museum
HMS Belfast
Hogarth’s House
Horniman Museum
Household Cavalry Museum
Imperial War Museum
James J Fox cigar museum
Jewel Tower
Kensington Palace
Kenwood House
London Mithraeum
London Museum of Water & Steam
London Transport Museum
Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising
Museum of London
Museum of London Docklands
Museum of the Home
National Gallery
National Maritime Museum
Natural History Museum
Novelty Automation
Museum Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29 Thu 30 Fri 31 Sat 1 Sun 2 Mon 3
Old Royal Naval College
Osterley Park and House
Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery
Queen’s House
Royal Academy of Arts
RAF Museum
Royal Observatory
Science Museum
Sir John Soane’s Museum
Somerset House
The Design Museum
The Queen’s Gallery
Tower Bridge
Victoria and Albert Museum
Wallace Collection
Wellington Arch
Whitechapel Gallery

* – Opening if volunteers available

? – Unable to confirm

Tagged with:
