Lots of museums are open over the Christmas period, but often with opening hours as erratic as Aunt Norra on her 3rd sherry of the day – so here is a list of known opening hours.

Caveat – the list is based on the information compiled by a fallible human using the venue’s own websites. Where a venue is not listed it’s because they are either closed entirely, or more likely, haven’t updated their website, so I am not going to guess what they are doing.

Opening hours also may vary, so if going early/late, check their website first as well. Also, many venues need you to book a ticket in advance at the moment. Please check.

Quite a lot of museums are closed entirely still, or having a long Christmas break.

In light of the ever-changing situation with the lockdowns, check the venue’s websites before making a special trip – two museums changed their opening dates between when I compiled this list and published it.

* – Opening if volunteers available

? – Unable to confirm