On Friday’s the National Theatre has a “Friday Rush” where they offer tickets for unsold seats to shows the following week for just £10 per person. The way it works is that at 1pm on Fridays, the countdown timer on the National Theatre’s Friday Rush page becomes a button and you press it to be allocated a random number in the queue.

If the number is below 100, you stand a decent chance of getting some cheap theatre tickets, although it can be worth staying in the queue if not too much higher just in case seats are still available. There’s always the chance that most of the people in front of you are buying just one ticket after all.

You can buy up to two Friday Rush tickets for each production, and to get tickets, go here just before 1pm on Fridays.

To make the booking process as quick as possible, they recommend you register for an account in advance. If you already have an account, have your username and password to hand – or better still, log in first to ensure it’s all working.

On Friday 17th December they will be making Friday Rush tickets available for performances from 20th December to 2nd January. There will be no Friday Rush tickets available on Friday 24th December, with normal service resuming on 31st December, for performances from 3rd to 9th January.

Friday Rush tickets are non-transferable. For detailed ticket information, you can read their Friday Rush Terms & Conditions or visit the National Theatre’s Help Centre.