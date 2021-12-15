Five lines on the London Underground will be hit by a large walkout by RMT drivers this weekend as part of an ongoing dispute over the Night Tube staffing rosters.

Unless it’s called off at the last minute, the tube strike on Saturday 18th December will affect the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day with little or no service in places. It is also likely to mean much busier services on the Tube lines that are not affected by the strike (Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan) as customers seek alternative routes. Buses through central London, and national rail services into the capital are also expected to be busier than normal all day.

The strike affects Tube drivers only and stations remain fully staffed throughout the action.

Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines are also set to be disrupted from 7pm by planned RMT strike action on the evening of Friday 17th December. During previous Night Tube strikes, TfL was able to run a full service on the Victoria line, with all expected drivers booking on, and a reliable service overnight from Ealing Broadway to Hainault on the Central line.

Talks between TfL and the RMT have been ongoing for months to settle the dispute, which is mainly over changes that saw part-time Night Tube drivers offered full-time jobs, and the two separate grades merged. This does mean that conventional tube shifts will include up to four night tube shifts per year — covering the time between 1:30am to 4:30am.

The RMT’s planned strike action is as follows:

20:30 17 December – 04:29 18 December (Central & Victoria)

04:30 18 December – 04:29 19 December (Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly & Victoria)

The restoration of the Night Overground between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate this weekend is not affected by strike action.