The opening of the Northern line extension to Battersea has caused a change to the list of Cross London Interchanges that are permitted for people using National Rail.

A Cross London Interchange is a ticket that allows someone to travel by train into London, and cross London to another National Rail terminus using the London Underground or DLR. So for example, someone travelling between Hastings and York with an interchange ticket could arrive from Hastings at London Victoria and their ticket will be valid on the tube to get to Kings Cross St Pancras station to then complete their journey to York.

There’s a limited number of Tube/DLR stations that can be used for these cross-London tickets, and Battersea Power Station on the Northern line extension has been added to the list.

Although Battersea Power Station, at the end of the Northern line, is not an obvious location for someone to use when crossing London between National Rail stations, it is in fact an Out-of-Station Interchange (OSI) with nearby Battersea Park mainline rail station, which is about 10 minutes walking distance away.

Because there’s an OSI between Battersea Park and Battersea Power Station, the new tube station has been added to the list of stations valid for a cross-London journey using a valid national rail train ticket.

This is candidly very high up the rankings of obscure usage, and anyone travelling through London on the railway through Battersea Park station would find it far more convenient to use London Victoria for their cross-London journey.

But, the option now exists, and I am sure someone out there will now be keen to try it out, just to say they have.

To check if the cost of travel across London is included in your ticket, look for the ‘ ‘ symbol which will be shown in the tickets ‘Route’ information.

E.g. [‘ ‘ ANY PERMITTED].

List of London Underground and DLR Stations between which single/return tickets valid for travel ‘via London’ may be used – subject to the route of the through journey being made.