A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Extra staff deployed on Night Tube after woman falls on the tracks at Tottenham Court Road Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail’s Next Train Indicators Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

A new carriage washing machine has been installed at Greater Anglia’s Ilford depot and is set to bring a sparkle and shine for commuter trains near London. Rail Advent

Wimbledon bridge is most crashed into in London London News Online

Chiltern Railways has been awarded a new six-year contract by the government with a commitment to reduce emissions. BBC News

Rail unions are drawing up plans for a national strike as job cuts loom across the industry. The Guardian

As more rail operators scrap first class seating, is this the end of the line for class-based train tickets? i News

HS2 signs £2 billion contract for fleet of high-speed trains ianVisits

A serious incident on a rail line between London Euston and Watford Junction caused travel chaos with passengers stranded on trains for hours and others forced to wait at stations Mirror

Miscellaneous

New work from home order could cost Tube and buses £100m in lost takings Standard

Wrangles over TfL funding continue as board hears bad news and minister attacks Mayor OnLondon

Moor Park, the tube station in a private estate ianVisits

Go-Ahead has postponed its financial results and is preparing to suspend trading in its shares as negotiations continue over a £25m breach of Southeastern’s railway franchise agreement. The Guardian

Residents launch petition against ‘dark kitchens’ in rail arches SE1

Regulator needed to ‘remove the politics’ from transport funding Construction News (£)

And finally: A tube map of alternative roundels Londonist

—

The image above is from Dec 2020: The tube station that had a movable platform