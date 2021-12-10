A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Extra staff deployed on Night Tube after woman falls on the tracks at Tottenham Court Road Standard
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail’s Next Train Indicators Diamond Geezer
Mainline / Overground
A new carriage washing machine has been installed at Greater Anglia’s Ilford depot and is set to bring a sparkle and shine for commuter trains near London. Rail Advent
Wimbledon bridge is most crashed into in London London News Online
Chiltern Railways has been awarded a new six-year contract by the government with a commitment to reduce emissions. BBC News
Rail unions are drawing up plans for a national strike as job cuts loom across the industry. The Guardian
As more rail operators scrap first class seating, is this the end of the line for class-based train tickets? i News
HS2 signs £2 billion contract for fleet of high-speed trains ianVisits
A serious incident on a rail line between London Euston and Watford Junction caused travel chaos with passengers stranded on trains for hours and others forced to wait at stations Mirror
Miscellaneous
New work from home order could cost Tube and buses £100m in lost takings Standard
Wrangles over TfL funding continue as board hears bad news and minister attacks Mayor OnLondon
Moor Park, the tube station in a private estate ianVisits
Go-Ahead has postponed its financial results and is preparing to suspend trading in its shares as negotiations continue over a £25m breach of Southeastern’s railway franchise agreement. The Guardian
Residents launch petition against ‘dark kitchens’ in rail arches SE1
Regulator needed to ‘remove the politics’ from transport funding Construction News (£)
And finally: A tube map of alternative roundels Londonist
—
The image above is from Dec 2020: The tube station that had a movable platform
The reported “wrangle” over TfL’s future is extremely concerning.
I’m quite scared that the current “government” will take the whole thing over & then proceed to – at the very least – run it into the ground, purely to score political points.