Tchaikovsky’s score and Anthony Ward’s sets and costumes combine with Bourne’s choreography to create a charmingly irreverent interpretation of the traditional Christmas favourite.

Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this reinvented production for 2021.

With family-sized helpings of Bourne’s trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy, Nutcracker follows Clara’s bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr. Dross’ Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s.

There’s a sale offering savings of up to £32 on tickets for performances between Boxing Day and the end of January – excepting the Saturday Matinee performances.

You need to book by 13th December from here.

Hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”, master storyteller Matthew Bourne and his New Adventures company have produced some of the most successful dance productions of the last two decades including The Red Shoes, Swan Lake, Cinderella, Edward Scissorhands and most recently his acclaimed reimagining of Romeo and Juliet.