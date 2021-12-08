After a rather long pandemic closure, the large roof garden at 120 Fenchurch Street has reopened to the public, with a very windswept opening week ahead.

What is known as The Garden at 120 sits on top of the newly opened Fen Court office building at, unsurprisingly 120 Fenchurch Street, and is dramatic in both the size of the roof space and the views available.

Candidly, December is not the best time to open any garden to the public, and certainly not this week when it’s blowing a gale, raining and really rather miserable up on the 15th floor. But in a way, those discomforts makes it more fun to visit, because hardly anyone else will.

Most of the planting is now in winter hibernation, and the pergolas are bereft of plants, possibly due to the covid lockdown keeping the gardeners away who had been hoping to encourage the plants to fill the space by now.

As such, it’s more a place to visit at the moment for the views, which is that perfect mix of giving wide vistas across three of the compass points, is much more interesting for giving elevated but still intimate views of the nearby buildings. Unlike the really high up viewing floors elsewhere, here you can see the details in the buildings and the people on the ground are ants rather than being invisible.

And it’s outdoors so apart from the entrance and lift, you can remove your masks.

The garden will be open Mon-Fri 10am to 6:30pm.

Although normally closed at weekends, the security guard on the roof garden manning the lifts told me that for the next two weekends (11/12 & 18/19 Dec) the roof garden will be open from 10am to 5pm.

You don’t need tickets, just turn up, go through security, and then to the lifts for a whiz up to the roof. Do look at the ceiling in the lifts on the way up.

And it’s entirely free to visit.