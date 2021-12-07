St Paul’s Cathedral is running occasional tours of its triforium, the space high up above the nave once again during December.

The triforium is a huge hidden corridor that runs around the nave hidden high up above the heads of the worshipers below. No one is entirely sure why the space is called a Triforium, but in ancient times someone described a similar space in Canterbury with such a name, and it stuck.

For those cathedrals that are large enough to have one, it’s a valuable space, often used for storage, or getting around without using the main floor – and here in St Paul’s Cathedral, it’s also the route to two hidden marvels. The tours last around an hour, and include access up and down the Geometric Staircase (as used in the Harry Potter films), the Trophy Room and to see the Great Model, a large wooden model of what St Paul’s Cathedral nearly looked like.

You also get to walk along an open walkway right above the Great West Doors with a view right along the nave.

The triforium tours cost £8 on top of the standard entry charge.

Note, the cost of the tour will rise to £10 from next year, so book for a December visit to save a couple of quid.

Tips:

If booking an adult ticket, make sure you tick the Gift Aid option (if you are eligible) as your ticket then becomes an annual pass for repeat visits later.

It’s a little complicated to book the tours – go here to book your normal ticket (but select the date first – and only the 12pm timed entry ticket), then scroll down to add the triforium tour as well, again selecting the date first.

The tours take place on the following dates all at 12:30pm

Friday 10th December 2021

Monday 13th December 2021

Wednesday 15th December 2021

Saturday 18th December 2021

Thursday 30th December 2021

Please be aware that there are 88 steep steps to the Triforium level and no lift access available at present. Within the Triforium, the tour route includes several short flights of stairs (each no more than 10 steps).