If you’re having difficulty finding the right wrapping paper for an architecture fan, then try these for size. They’re a range of building wrapping papers, all based on real buildings, such as one near London Bridge, Hackney, New York or Berlin. And they make a perfect change from the usual high-street Christmas wrapping papers.

The wrapping papers sell for £8.50 for four sheets and are available here.

Created by Nick Sellek, a freelance Graphic Designer, Artist and Model-Maker, who branched into selling designs after many years making cards for friends and family. The wrapping papers are all based on photographs Nick has taken whilst traveling locally and internationally.

He also does a similar range of Christmas Cards.