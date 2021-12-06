It’s undeniably stupidly expensive, but there’s a limited edition of that famous werewolf movie being released, with a model of a tube station in the box set.
An American Werewolf in London is famous for many things, but amongst some people, more so for the chase through Tottenham Court Road tube station, and that’s why this box set contains a werewolf’s hand ripping through the platform of the tube station.
Although many say that being killed by a nighttime werewolf in a very empty Tottenham Court Road at 1pm in the afternoon is unrealistic, I still think the fact that the office worker was able to get a bar of chocolate out of the platform vending machine is the real fake moment in the scene.
The model of the tube station also features a ‘See You Next Wednesday’ movie poster (a movie title gag used by John Landis in almost all his films to date).
The box set of the movie is a limited edition release of 1,000 units, with a lot of extras as well as the model — it’s available from Zavvi for £150.
- Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-rayTM presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis
- Audio commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne
- Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, a feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more
- An American Filmmaker in London, an interview with John Landis in which he reflects on British cinema and his time working in Britain
- I Think He’s a Jew: The Werewolf’s Secret, a video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira (Elstree 1976) about how Landis’ film explores Jewish identity
- The Werewolf’s Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Hallow and The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis’ film
- Wares of the Wolf, a featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film
- Beware the Moon, Paul Davis’ acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis’ film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews
- An American Werewolf in Bob’s Basement and Causing a Disturbance: Piccadilly Revisited, two 2008 featurettes filmed by Paul Davis
- Making An American Werewolf in London, a short archival featurette on the film’s production
- An Interview with John Landis, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film
- Make-up Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film
- I Walked with a Werewolf, an archival interview with Rick Baker about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films
- Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker’s workshop showing the casting of David Naughton’s hand
- Outtakes
- Storyboards featurette
- Original trailer and teaser plus TV and radio spots
- Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- Limited edition 60-page, perfect-bound book featuring new writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward, archival articles and original reviews
