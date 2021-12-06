It’s undeniably stupidly expensive, but there’s a limited edition of that famous werewolf movie being released, with a model of a tube station in the box set.

An American Werewolf in London is famous for many things, but amongst some people, more so for the chase through Tottenham Court Road tube station, and that’s why this box set contains a werewolf’s hand ripping through the platform of the tube station.

Although many say that being killed by a nighttime werewolf in a very empty Tottenham Court Road at 1pm in the afternoon is unrealistic, I still think the fact that the office worker was able to get a bar of chocolate out of the platform vending machine is the real fake moment in the scene.

The model of the tube station also features a ‘See You Next Wednesday’ movie poster (a movie title gag used by John Landis in almost all his films to date).

The box set of the movie is a limited edition release of 1,000 units, with a lot of extras as well as the model — it’s available from Zavvi for £150.