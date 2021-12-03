A steam train tour will run several times in December designed to take trips across several of the railway bridges that cross the River Thames. They’re all tours in the evening, so apart from chugging through West London in a steam train, passengers get some lovely views of the Thames and the buildings along it lit up at night time.

The Steam Dreams tours depart from London Victoria station at 6:50pm, and take in a loop around West London crossing the Thames six times along the way, granting passengers night-time views of Barnes, Richmond, Chelsea Harbour and the Battersea Power Station.

The tour returns to London Victoria at 9:50pm — so 3-hours in total.

Tours run for two weeks, on Mon 13th and Tues 14th December, and the following week on Mon 20th and Wed 22nd December.

The costs:

Standard Class £49 Pullman Style Dining £159 Premier Dining £139

Standard Class is a 3-hour tour in a steam train in 1950s’ carriages.

Pullman Style Dining passengers and Premier Dining passengers will be served a festive three-course evening meal. Drinks can be purchased on board from the wine list.

The full details and booking are here.

The steam locomotive doing the heavy pulling is the 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 class steam engines built in 1948.