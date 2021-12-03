A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The Yorkshire town where job hopes depend on new London Underground tube trains being built Yorkshire Live

London Underground warns of disruption to Night Tube services this weekend Independent

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Main contractors have wrapped up at just four Crossrail stations Building (£)

Mainline / Overground

HS2 gets green light for Camden’s construction skills centre PCB Today

Commuters hoping to access train services to the north and Canary Wharf from the Sevenoaks district say they have been let down by rail chiefs after a new timetable fell far short of what was promised. In Your Area

All South Western Railway stations in London now have Assisted Boarding Points Rail Advent

Gatwick Airport: Brighton and London Gatwick Express train timetables as service returns after 21 months SussexLive

Winter train timetable means more services to London via Biggleswade Biggleswade Today

A sleeper train from Scotland to London offers a chance to ponder the rise of eco-conscious travel Globe and Mail

Lumo: one month on, how is the new London-Edinburgh train doing? Independent

DLR

Mask row erupts on train as passenger refuses to let anyone sit next to her – before woman pushes herself onto seat The Sun

Miscellaneous

Uber prices up by 150 percent on day one of London’s tube strike Time Out

Earlier this month a large model steam train appeared in Amersham, at the end of the Metropolitan line, and it’s quite simply marvellous. ianVisits

Police are investigating video footage that emerged of a Muslim man being subjected to Islamophobic abuse on the London Underground. Arab News

HS2 contractors donate new classroom bus to East Acton primary school In Your Area

Rail passengers have been left deeply frustrated by Trainline’s unexpected decision to pull a 50% off Black Friday deal on railcards much earlier than promised. Money Saving Expert

Transport unions will next week stage protests outside parliament to warn that the capital will “grind to a halt” without long-term financial help for TfL. CityAM

New Year revellers will not get their traditional free Tube ride home due to Transport for London’s financial crisis, it has emerged. Standard

‘I was sexually harassed and Tube staff gave me a leaflet’ BBC News

And finally: Piers Corbyn leads flash mob of Covid deniers chanting ‘wearing a mask is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers’ as they break into song on Tube train Daily Mail

—

The image above is from December 2016: New Elizabeth line train being tested in a huge freezer