The latest commissioners report from TfL has outlined some of the works that have been carried out on London’s rail network in recent months.

Unsurprisingly due to the funding crunch, nothing new has been started, but lots of existing projects are continuing, although a couple are now paused until long-term funding is secured.

Stations

Elephant and Castle

Funding has been secured for the station structure, design and build of the connecting tunnels and early works for a new station entrance and Northern line ticket hall, however, station fitout and decommissioning of the existing Northern line entrance remain unfunded.

Old Street

Construction of the new main station entrance continues with the substructure works now completed. Works are continuing as planned with the infilling of the northeast entrance to the station, Subway 1. The southwest entrance to the station, Subway 3, remains open for public use until July 2022.

Completion of the project is scheduled for winter 2022.

Railway lines

DLR

The first train of a new fleet of 43 trains is assembled and ready to start static testing, two months ahead of schedule. The signalling software for the new trains is expected to have its first release in March 2022.

At the Beckton depot, work on the northern sidings continues and work on the substation began in November. They’ve also acquired the additional land needed to expand the depot size for the additional trains.

Jubilee line

Last month, TfL completed dynamic testing on the Jubilee line rolling stock modifications to enable an increase in entry and exit speeds at Neasden depot.

The Jubilee line enhanced signalling and fleet improvements, to enable a peak service of 32 trains per hour, remains paused, and restarting this work is dependent on the outcome of current funding negotiations.

Northern line

Planning for the delivery of the Northern line speed uplift continues and signalling software improvements are targeted for commissioning on the railway in mid-2022. The Northern line power supply enhancement work continues.

An awareness campaign was launched last month to inform people about the closure of the Bank branch for 17-weeks next year for the Bank tube station upgrade.

London Overground

On the Barking Riverside extension, TfL has completed the installation of the track running along the new viaduct from the existing Network Rail lines to the new Barking Riverside station. They’re now working towards the final signalling stage commissioning that is planned across a series of weekends in March and April 2022.

Piccadilly line

The contract for high-voltage power immunisation has been signed and awarded. This will provide the power infrastructure for the frequency conversion of some existing signalling equipment to ensure compatibility with the new trains.

TfL has also completed the installation and commissioning of new signals at Earl’s Court to support the new longer trains.

Sub-surface lines

The next section of the signalling upgrade, between Sloane Square, Paddington, Fulham Broadway and Barons Court (Signalling Migration Area (SMA) 5), is due to go live in spring 2022.

Once delivered, will mean that the entire Circle line will have been upgraded to the new signalling system.