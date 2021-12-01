Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Southwark Cathedral will be lit with candles for a special evening of photography that’s open to all.

Taking place on the evening of Candlemas, the Cathedral will be bathed in the candlelight of hundreds of candles. This is a chance to experience the Cathedral as it would have been lit in the past and without the crowds at this after-hours event on the evening of Candlemas.

The event is open to all photographers, amateur and professional, and for the evening, unlike normal open days, camera tripods will be allowed, to help get the best photos in the darker candlelit cathedral interior.

The evening will be limited to 40 people giving you a lot of space to explore the ground floor.

Tickets cost £11 per person and need to be booked from here.

Note that they don’t provide equipment so you need to bring what you need.

All photography taken on the day is for non-commercial use only and must not be used for any purpose other than personal use.

